Denzi-Lee Kerr and her husband David at the Oasis gig in Dublin on Saturday

An Oasis super-fan credited an “unbelievable show” as Oasis returned to Ireland for the first time in 16 years.

The 90s Britpop superstars performed to 80,000 people at Croke Park on Saturday, with the same number expected on Sunday.

Glorious weather helped fans take in their return as all the classics were played amid a frenzy atmosphere.

Denzi-Lee Kerr, who hails from Newtownabbey, watched the band in Edinburgh and then joined her husband David in Dublin.

She reflected on "a surreal experience" after listening to all their songs growing up with her sister.

She said: "It was a totally unbelievable experience...the atmosphere was electric.

"Oasis is a massive part of my childhood and my sister.

"I mean our first album was What's the Story of Mourning Glory, which was released in 1995.

"I was two at the time, my sister was four. We would have listened to Oasis constantly playing in our room and she would have had the sunglasses and I'd have been playing the drums with wooden spoons.

"Oasis means a lot to me and my family, so Saturday night was just a bit of a surreal experience. The atmosphere was just second to none.

"I mean you're just always guaranteed a euphoric atmosphere and that's exactly what it was - it definitely lived up to expectations and more.

"I knew it would be an unbelievable show but what we experienced on Saturday night was nothing like I would have expected."

Acknowledging how fans have missed the presence of the band, Liam added: “You’ve been missed as well – you lunatics.”

In an apt opening for the reunion, fans delighted as the words: “It’s good to be back” and: “We need each other” filled Croke Park during Hello and Acquiesce.

Liam Gallagher told the crowd: “Oasis vibes in the area, Dublin vibes in the area.”

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, when Noel quit after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

