Tony Fitzpatrick aged 9, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour in March this year

Tony Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a sizable and aggressive brain tumour and within 48 hours, he was rushed into major surgery which confirmed that this tumour was actually a grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme - an extremely rare cancerous brain tumour that is exceptionally difficult to treat.

Although the surgery removed some of the tumour it did not remove it all and Tony was quickly catapulted into simultaneous rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments, but despite this gruelling journey, Tony continued to smile.

He recovered from surgery quickly and was determined to return to Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt and attend as much as possible in between hospital visits and chemotherapy treatment.

Five months on and Tony is still fighting this goliath battle. With additional surgery not being an option Tony faced more devastating news – the intense treatment plan endured to date has not worked.

Now Tony’s family are being forced to quickly and urgently explore alternative treatments.

On Friday, September 30, a GoFundMe page was launched with an urgent appeal to raise much needed monies to support alternative treatment options, with £184,000 being raised to date.

Tony’s mum Mary and father Darren Fitzpatrick together with the wider family circle have spent this last number of months tirelessly researching and investigating treatment options for this life-limiting cancer.

Mary and Darren have had to take sabbaticals from their work to provide care. They have worked hard to keep family life as normal as possible for Tony and his two sisters and are trying to make every second of everyday count.

A keen Liverpool fan, Tony plays football for Moyola Park and dreams of playing like Mo Salah one day.

Tony’s family have a long-standing connection with the An Chomhdháil Irish dancing community, with Tony and his two sisters who dance for Smith school of Irish dance.

In a statement attached to the fundraiser Tony was described as having “the biggest heart and greatest laugh" and that he “sets an example for all of us in how to live life to the fullest every day.”

It continues: “Please help Tony fight his cancer and prolong his life by donating and sharing the GoFundMe Page.

“We thank you for anything that you can afford to donate and know that there is no amount too small in helping with this battle; we appreciate it all.

“Money that is not used for Tony’s treatment will be donated to a brain cancer charity. This will help fund vital research into this illness in hope of finding a cure for this cruel illness.”

Various events have been organised to help raise awareness and money for Tony to include a Trad for Tony Session, a well-being session and sea dip, a coffee morning and charity hair and beauty treatments in partaking salons.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed here – https://gofund.me/a7e537fc