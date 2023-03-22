The DUP will not return to power sharing in Northern Ireland according to Conservative MPs and sources within party
The political editor of the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Conservative MPs are saying the DUP have said they will not rejoin the Stormont Executive.
Christopher Hope tweeted this morning: “DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told the ERG today that the DUP will not rejoin power-sharing in Northern Ireland, Tory MPs say.”
The News Letter has made soundings among the DUP and we believe that this is correct.
It comes as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the Windsor Framework today.
Meanwhile the News Letter has revealed leaked correspondence between the Northern Ireland Secretary of State and the House of Commons has indicated that the Windsor Framework was brought to the Commons in a hurry.
Chris Heaton-Harris admits to Jessica Morden, chair of the Joint Committee on Statutory Instruments, that the speed at which the deal was brought to the House of Commons has not allowed her committee to carry out its normal role before today’s debate and vote.