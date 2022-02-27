The Free Presbyterians lift all Covid mitigations

Tyrone’s Ditches Presbyterian Church, Poyntzpass, Co Armagh. Picture: Billy Maxwell

With Stormont health minister Robin Swann announcing the lifting of all remaining restrictions last week, the Ulster presbytery of the Free Presbyterian Church, representing more than 60 congregations, instructed its various kirk sessions and committees to proceed with the “lifting of all mitigations”.

Presbytery clerk, Ballymena cleric the Rev John Greer confirmed: “Our churches have been open for some time – since the end of the voluntary closure in spring 2021. From then and onwards, our congregations have been meeting for Sunday worship and other weekly meetings.

“Since our congregations vary in terms of numbers attending and, in building size etc, our general presbytery directed each local church kirk session and committee to plan and manage details of a full return to worship. This was the case after the first pandemic lockdown in 2020.”

Mr Greer added: “Therefore, when the health minister lifted all remaining restrictions, the presbytery authorised kirk sessions and committees to proceed with removal of remaining mitigations as they see fit at the local level. This will vary from congregation to congregation with regard to the timing and details of it.”

However, Mr Greer stressed that as a denomination his church is fully aware that the pandemic virus is still within society.

“Therefore, we will endeavour to proceed with care in the removal of remaining mitigations. For example, we will also show respect and liberty toward those who wish to continue wearing face coverings, either entering or leaving our buildings or while seated for worship.

“Our worship services are open to all – our own members and adherents, and also any from the public at large who wish to visit. We must emphasise our gratitude to the Lord for His mercy in bringing us to this point where church life is more back to full ministry at all levels.”

• The Free Presbyterian general presbytery, in a statement this week, said: “We give thanks to God for looking upon the nation in mercy, and withdrawing the more extreme symptoms of the covid pandemic, which caused death and serious illness.

“We are grateful for removal of all statutory restrictions upon our public worship and have authorised our sessions and committees to take the necessary steps, transitioning our people back to normality. We continue to pray for all who have been affected by the pandemic through bereavement and illness and that they will know God’s grace and comfort.”

