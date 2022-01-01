The Irish Methodist President joins call for New Year ‘hope’

The Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu, president of the Methodist Church in Ireland

The Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu, in his New Year message, said the past year had seen a great deal of weakness and vulnerability – in hospitals, care homes, in an upsurge in food bank usage, and in loneliness with the ‘black-clad Queen’ sitting apart from her family as she mourned her beloved husband.

Sierra Leone-born Dr Yambasu said in recent days he has been considering the life and legacy of African church leader the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and was reminded of one of his many quotable musings - “It is through weakness and vulnerability that most of us learn compassion and discover our souls.”

Dr Yambasu said: “Among the vulnerability, among the chaos that leads to weakness and vulnerability, be it in politics or pandemic, old age or old ways of thinking, we can still find the mettle of our souls when we have the courage to seek to make a difference, a community with whom to work, and the caution — especially in relation to covid — to make sure our efforts are for that which is best for our fellow humans’ health and well-being.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But hope is not always rewarded immediately. Hope is a flame that sometimes burns low, but is very hard to extinguish. Hope, when nurtured, breeds courage and it is courage, however quiet, that makes mere humans work miracles.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.