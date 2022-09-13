The King greeted by large cheer at St Anne’s Cathedral ahead of service in Belfast

Inside, Prime Minister Liz Truss sat beside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, with the pair engaged in lengthy conversation as they wait for things to begin.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson were sitting directly behind them.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arrived and sat alongside Ms Truss and Mr Martin.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast during their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill told the King she was sorry for his deep loss when she met him at Hillsborough Castle.

She told him: “Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by those of a British identity here who with great pride and devotion held her very dear.

“She led by example in advancing peace and reconciliation and the building of relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

“I hope this continues now that you are King and the British-Irish relationship strengthens and evolves as one era ends, and a new one begins in these changing times.”

The Queen is part of the reconciliation of Ireland, the head of Catholic Church in Ireland has said.

The Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell told the King and the Queen Consort at a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, that “faithfulness, care, dutifulness, love and devotion” had all been part of her long reign.

The archbishop said: “And all of these could be employed to describe her relationship with Northern Ireland, with patience binding them all together, but paying attention especially to what she said most recently, the word which I think will be most associated with Queen Elizabeth and Ireland, north and south, is reconciliation.”

He said the Queen “followed where Jesus led as women often have in the elusive and unfinished work of reconciliation here in Ireland”.