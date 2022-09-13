The King has left the Palaec of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The new monarch took an alternative route than expected, opting not to drive up the Royal Mile and past St Giles’ Cathedral, where small crowds had gathered.

He will travel to Edinburgh Airport, where he will board a flight to Belfast.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has arrived at Hillsborough Castle for the visit of the new King.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Charles. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Also attending the event is TUV leader Jim Allister, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole and Ulster Unionist’s Doug Beatie.

Judith Mitchell, from Lisburn, is in Hillsborough with several members of her family, including their new guide dog Stan.

“We got here at 9am. We want to be here to pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong service and how she has been so dignified and gracious in carrying out her duties,” she told the PA news agency.

“We want the King to know she was loved and respected by a nation and beyond.

“It is the first visit of the King as monarch so it’s a moment in history. We will also enjoy the ambience.

“I am here with my husband, son and our guide dog Stan, which is his first big outing. My brother, sister-in-law, other sister-in-law and niece and family from Canada are also here.

“It was important as we all wanted to be here for the historical occasion.”

Former boxing world champion Carl Frampton said he was honoured to be at Hillsborough Castle for the visit of the new King.

He said: “I am delighted to be here today.

“It is a momentous occasion.

“Boris Johnson said it felt like the Queen would always be there.

“Now, we are getting ready to meet and see a new king.

“You can see how momentous it is by the number of people who have turned up here today.”

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill has arrived at Hillsborough Castle for the visit of the new King.

Margaret Hanna, from Hillsborough, is among the hundreds of people to turn out to see the King visit the village.

She told the PA news agency she has seen several members of the royal family over the years, including the late Queen.

“I want to be here to see the new King. I think he will be a real good king. I feel so sad for him after losing his mother,” she said.

“I have seen many royals around Hillsborough Castle over the years and I always make the effort to come and see them when they visit.

“It’s very important that we show up for them, especially during this time,” she added.

US students Blaze Grabowski, Alina Stalker and Chloe Alce are among the crowd at Hillsborough Castle.

The three students from New Jersey are at Queen’s University in Belfast and said they wanted to catch a glimpse of the new monarch.

Ms Alce said: “He is the head of state and it is great he is here in Northern Ireland.

“It is great to see how many people have turned out to support him here.