Tributes have been paid to a talented stock car racer after the death of a 17-year-old from Rathfriland was confirmed by Police.

Jack Morrow succumbed to his injuries following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland on Saturday (May 25).

Mr Morrow was well-known within the stock car racing fraternity and was described as being "a quiet, unassuming lad who let his driving on the track do the talking" on a social media post by DMC Race Promotions.

The post added: "A multiple winner in Ninja Karts, it was when he moved up to the Junior Productions formula that he really stood out. He quickly became the driver to beat in the class and remained there until the end of his Juniors career. British Champion, Irish Champion, Irish Open Champion, NI Points Champion and Scottish Open Champion were just some of the accolades he gathered during his time in the formula.

17-year-old Jack Morrow who sadly lost his life in a one vehicle road traffic collision: Photo: Junior productions uk Facebook page

"In recent times Jack dabbled in the Superstox formula with us and was surely destined for big things in oval racing.

"Everyone at DMC Race Promotions would like to send our deepest condolences to Jack’s parents Andrew and Jill, his sister Amy, the wider family circle and all his friends at this very difficult time."

Nutts Corner Raceway stated on social media: “All at Nutts Corner Raceway are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that oval racing superstar Jack Morrow #924 has passed away this morning.

"17-year-old Jack was a multi-championship winning racer who was a phenomenal talent and a dominant force in any formula he raced.

“Jack will be sadly missed by all in the oval racing community. We send our deepest condolences to Jack’s family and friends.”

UUP chairwoman Jill Macauley said on social media that “her heart breaks” for the Morrow family following the sad news.

She added: “Absolutely devastating news about Jack Morrow.

“The loveliest boy and no doubt very popular with all his friends locally here and across the racing world.

“My heart just breaks for Andrew, Jill and Amy, not to mention the whole Morrow and Bingham family circle. Sending our deepest sympathies, love and prayers to them all.”

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly before 2:30am, it was reported that a red VW Golf was involved in the incident. Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene. A 19 year old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious.

“The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 25/05/24.”

The former Rathfriland High School pupil will be laid to rest on Monday (May 27) at 1st Rathfriland Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.