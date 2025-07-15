Carl Laverty enjoying the sun at Royal Portrush

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed more world-class golf at Royal Portrush on Tuesday - with the early risers getting treated to three local stars in action.

Home favourites Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin and Darren Clarke teed it up around 6.45am and were finished just before midday as the third day of practice rounds proved popular.

It marks the second successive day that Co Down native McIlroy has got to the course early as he aims to lift the Claret Jug on home soil.

There were also appearances by well-known Americans Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler as fans got close to the action at the famous Dunluce Links.

Mary Hawthorne (left) and Naomi Thompson at the sunscreen tent at Royal Portrush

The News Letter caught up with some spectators to gauge their views on Royal Portrush and who they think will be victorious come the close of play on Sunday.

Carl Laverty, from Coleraine, says this year’s event is far bigger than when it was last held at the venue six years ago.

"I have a ticket for the week with my brother,” he said.

"It’s unreal and it’s ten-times better than when it was here back in 2019 – it’s just incredible.

"I’m hoping for a Rory win, like everyone else, but I’ve a soft spot for Justin Rose.

"He’s in good form, he had a good run in the Masters and a strong finish at the Scottish Open.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Davis, who travelled up to Royal Portrush from Sligo, says she was taken aback by the north coast in general.

She said: “We came here on Saturday and are staying for ten days.

"We managed to get cheap accommodation – compared to other places – when booking a couple of years ago and we have used this as our summer getaway.

"I was told that this part of the world was breathtaking before I arrived...and that is certainly true.

"I’m in love with the north coast and I can’t wait for the golf to get started.

"I’d like to see a local winner – but I think Scottie Scheffler will do it.”

Sporting a USA-themed jersey, Martin Jones from Texas, has backed one of his patriots to win.

"Where’s the nice weather gone?,” he joked.

"This is our first time in Northern Ireland and it’s been magical so far – even the Guinness tasted better than what I expected.

"The people here are so friendly and we are enjoying our time in Northern Ireland.

"You guys will be cheering on your home heroes but I’m going for Scottie Scheffler to win the Open for the first time.”

The weather on Tuesday was a mixed bag on the north coast and certainly colder than previous days.

Despite the sun not kissing the fairways for prolonged periods, Naomi Thompson who works for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland in partnership with the Public Health Agency advised those attending for the rest of the week to take precautionary measures.

She made the comments as a sun cream tent can be found at one of the spectator villages around the course.

"I think there are 22 staff members covering the week here at The Open,” she said.

"We are here to encourage people to take care in the sun – even in Northern Ireland.

"The unpredictability of the weather is the key message. People have been telling us that it was raining this morning, so why should they feel the need to protect themselves from the sun?

"But what we need to think of is if the UV is three or higher – then we need to make sure we are protected.

"Of course at a golf course it is difficult to stay in the shade, but you can put a hat on and then wear your sunglasses. So, the use of sunscreen is the last method if you can’t do everything else.

"People think if I wear sunscreen then I won’t get a tan – but you will change colour and you’ll still get vitamin D.

"But you won’t get heat stroke, develop skin cancer or wrinkles in later life.”

A final practice round will take place on Wednesday before the real thing starts on Thursday right through to Sunday.