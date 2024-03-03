'The Orange Family is something special, something we should all be proud to be a part of' as Orange Community Awards for 2024 are held
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gala showcase event included music, singing and dancing, before award winners were announced and presented.
Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson presented the Grand Master’s Award to Wor. Bro. Perry Reid, in recognition of more than 60 years of dedicated service to the Orange Institution.
Other winners on the night included St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, from Donegal, who won the Best New Banner award, and Pride of the Raven Flute Band, from East Belfast, who claimed the award for Best Band. The Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024 went to JLOL 80, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3.
Entertainment was provided by County Armagh Accordions, Gospel singing with Bro. Joseph Kennoway, piping and drumming from Andrea and Ethan Young, Kathryn Stewart’s Highland Dancers and Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band.
Following the event, Grand Master Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson paid tribute to the winners and nominees in the respective categories.
He said: “I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners and nominees for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as their own communities.
In his address at the beginning of the evening, The Grand Master highlighted the key role played by the Orange Family in communities across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
“This event is a celebration of Orangeism and its enduring - and very prominent and active role - in wider society,” he said.
“It is also a public appreciation of the commitment and dedication of our membership.
“This evening offers a wonderful platform as we seek to showcase the hugely positive influence of our organisation; our proud cultural and musical heritage; our outreach work; and of course, the continuing relevance of Orangeism.
“The Orange Family is something special, something we should all be proud to be a part of.
“We are involved in so many areas of valuable work throughout our jurisdiction – including community development; youth work and training; charitable activities; musical tuition through our bands; and of course, our vitally important Christian witness.”
Awards winners 2024:
Band of the Year Award 2024
Pride of the Raven Flute Band
Best New Banner Award 2024
St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, County Donegal
Sporting Achievement Award 2024
Brother Stephen Shortt - Beragh ‘No Surrender’ LOL 796
Outstanding Community Service Award 2024
Irwin’s True Blues LOL 1924
Individual Outstanding Community Service Award 2024
Bro. Harry Teggarty - Derryogue Defenders LOL 424
Lodge Membership Numerical Increase Award 2024
Invincible True Blues LOL 735
Lodge Membership Percentage Increase Award 2024
Ballynafeigh Guiding Star LOL 597
Christian Outreach Award 2024
Bro. Keith Thompson & Bro. William Semple - Dungiven Faith & Crown Defenders LOL 2036
Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024
JLOL 80 – Magherafelt District LOL No3
Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Lodge Membership Increase Award 2024
Sister Elizabeth Pollock Memorial WLOL 169 and Limavady WLOL 175