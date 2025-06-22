UUP MLA Steve Aiken says United States' participation in striking Iran was 'essential'

The Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly says the United States’ bombing of Iran’s nuclear programme was right – and that the chances of further global conflict have now “receded” in the process.

Those were the views made by Ulster Unionist Party’s former leader Dr Steve Aiken OBE after the United States attacked three nuclear sites on Iranian soil in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The US attacked Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz which are linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Tehran regime has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful but its uranium enrichment process has gone far beyond what is required for power stations.

The strikes followed a build-up of US military equipment, with B-2 stealth bombers – which are the only aircraft to carry a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb – reportedly used to target the underground facilities.

The foreign ministry in Tehran issued a statement condemning “the United States’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities”.

When asked if the decision made by Donald Trump’s administration was the right one, Dr Aiken replied: “Yes, as stated by the G7 nations, we cannot allow for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, to become a nuclear weapons state.

"The requirement for deep penetrating bombs to take out the underground nuclear facilities made the US participation essential. The world is a safer place this morning.

"The chances of wider global conflagration has now receded. It further undermines Vladimir Putin's policies as well.”

There have been calls made by countries around the world for peace to be achieved in the region.

Dr Aiken believes that there will have to be concessions made by everyone involved to make it all become a reality.

He stated: “Iran should commit to an immediate ceasefire, across all the areas it is sponsoring direct and indirect terror attacks on Israel and the West.

"It should stand down Hezbollah, the Houthi's and Hamas immediately, tell Hamas to surrender the hostages and commit to fully peaceful peace talks with Israel, the US and the Gulf Cooperation Council.