'Their sacrifice must never be forgotten': Carla Lockhart MP attends the official opening of the new Ulster Special Constabulary museum

An official opening has taken place for the Ulster Special Constabulary Museum
An official opening has taken place for the Ulster Special Constabulary Museum
The history of the Ulster Special Constabulary (USC) has been given a permanent home with the official opening of a new museum in Loughgall, Co. Armagh.

The museum is located in the former police station in the village, a site steeped in both policing history and wider conflict.

On May 8, 1987, an SAS counter-operation killed eight IRA members and one civilian after the East Tyrone Brigade launched an operation to attack and destroy the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) station in Loughgall.

The project is being spearheaded by the Ulster Special Constabulary Museum group, which was set-up early last year.

The official opening was attended by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart on Saturday, who described her participation as “an honour” and welcomed the creation of a dedicated space to preserve the story of the USC.

“Loughgall is no stranger to terrorism and the pain it brought,” she wrote on social media.

“We are forever thankful to those who wore the uniform, standing as a human shield between good and evil. Their sacrifice must never be forgotten, nor must terrorism ever be glorified. There was always an alternative.”

The museum contains a wide range of artefacts and displays relating to the USC, with a particular focus on the “B Specials”, the part-time reserve force that formed the backbone of the organisation from 1920 until its disbandment in 1970. Ms Lockhart said the exhibitions were of high quality and would help ensure that the contributions of the Specials were remembered by future generations.

“The artefacts and displays are superb, ensuring future generations learn of the courage and sacrifice particularly of the ‘B Men’ that protected our freedoms,” she said. “My thanks go to Pete Murray, the committee, and all involved in making this museum a reality.

"As MP for the area, it was a privilege to be invited to join the platform party, to hear the address from Rev. Anderson , and to see the parade and standards on display.”

The museum also has a section dedicated to those who served in the A (full-time members) and C (home defence and observation) categories of the USC.

