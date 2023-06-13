TUV Braid Councillor Christopher Jamieson was also concerned that the actions of the security services are receiving “endless attention” while the deeds of terrorists are forgotten.

Mr Jamieson said: “My thoughts today are with the many victims who, far from receiving an apology for suffering which was much more profound and long lasting than that of the hooded men, are repeatedly re-traumatised by events like the one we saw at the weekend.

“I am also deeply concerned that the Government seems to be disinterested in protecting the name and reputation of the security services who did so much in Northern Ireland to save lives.

The Hooded men speak to the media in Belfast on Tuesday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Opponents of the state push a distorted and downright inaccurate version of the past where the deeds of the terrorists are forgotten while any real or perceived wrongdoing by those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect all sections of society receive seemly endless attention from the Government, the courts and the media.”

He added: “One suspects that this apology will also result in significant payouts in terms of compensation – while innocent victims of terrorism still face inordinate delays in receiving their modest pensions.”

Meanwhile SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has called on the British Government and British Army to follow suit and formally apologise to the men who were tortured.

The Foyle MP said: “Today’s apology for the Hooded Men from the PSNI is another step forward in their long, difficult battle for truth and justice.

“These men and their families have waited 52 years for this apology and others have unfortunately passed away without seeing it. An apology from the PSNI is an essential step towards recognising the ordeal that these men suffered. The attention must now turn to the British government and security forces who also owe an apology to these men.