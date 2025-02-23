Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a report that a man was shot in the leg with a crossbow in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday (February 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that sometime between 12am and 1.30am, a 32-year-old man had been shot once in the leg in the Cupar Way area. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Magee said: “There can be no justification for this type of violence. Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is at a very early stage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 187 of 23/02/25.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a report that a man was shot in the leg with a crossbow in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday (February 23)