“There can be no justification for this type of violence”: PSNI appeal for information after man is shot in the leg with a crossbow
It was reported that sometime between 12am and 1.30am, a 32-year-old man had been shot once in the leg in the Cupar Way area. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Detective Sergeant Magee said: “There can be no justification for this type of violence. Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.
“Our investigation is at a very early stage, and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 187 of 23/02/25.
“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
