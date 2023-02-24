Speaking after a briefing by the chief constable on the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell at PSNI headquarters, Sir Jeffrey said: “There is no logic to the targeting of police officers in the advancement of a political ideal.

"In August 1970 the first police officer to be murdered by republican terrorists was my own cousin Samuel. There was no logic to murdering police officers then either. There was an alternative to shooting police officers in 1970 and there is no justification in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP leader said he stands with every political leader in opposing those who “cling to guns” and stands with the Chief Constable if he needs to stop and search people or break down doors “to rid our streets of the people who cling to paramilitary structures”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there was an alternative to shooting police officers in 1970 and there is no justification in 2023. Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

He said his party will defend PSNI officers being properly armed both on duty and off duty and remind the Government of their commitment in New Decade New Approach to fund 7,500 police officers in Northern Ireland: “If the police are to remove the criminals, they need the resources to do it.”