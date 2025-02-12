Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) say an upcoming meeting with Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray MP, is a "pivotal moment" against the proposed changes to inheritance tax announced in the UK autumn budget.

From April 2026, the first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax.

But for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%.

It has been estimated that almost 50% of farms in Northern Ireland will be impacted.

William Irvine, president of the UFU

In protest against the proposed changes, the UFU organised six tractor rallies as part of the UK’s day of unity on January 25 and engagement with political representatives has been ongoing. The UFU has also recently met jointly with the Agriculture and Finance Ministers, and say that they will be meeting the First Minister and deputy First Minister after the Treasury meeting.

The UFU also joined thousands of farmers in London for rallies and protests in November and during the demonstration at Parliament prior to the Westminster Hall Debate on inheritance tax on February 10.

The organisation will also be in London on February 25 as part of the NFU conference

Ahead of the encounter next Tuesday (February 18), UFU president William Irvine said: “We’re approaching this meeting with a clear and strong message - these changes will disproportionately impact Northern Ireland’s family farms. According to DAERA’s analysis, approximately half of our farms, covering 80% of farmed land, could be affected. This is unacceptable and places an unbearable burden on farming families.

“This meeting is a pivotal moment. We’ll present the facts and demonstrate the unique challenges faced by NI’s farm families. The government needs to understand that sudden deaths, illness, and other unforeseen circumstances mean farm families don’t always have time to implement succession plans. These changes will leave many with tax bills they simply cannot pay.