News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

This year’s Twelfth of July demonstrations were a “day to remember” with an "enhanced international flavour", says Grand Master Edward Stevenson

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson, has hailed this year’s annual Twelfth of July celebrations as a “day to remember”.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2023, 21:49 BST- 1 min read

Boyne celebrations were held at 18 venues across Northern Ireland, with thousands taking part and a great many more spectating - despite wet weather conditions at times for some.

Mr Stevenson said: “The 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne will be remembered for lots of reasons – not least for extraordinary numbers of people celebrating the largest annual festival in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The weather conditions weren’t entirely favourable for all throughout the day, but the rain could not dampen the spirits of those on parade.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward StevensonOrange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson
Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson
Most Popular

“There was an enhanced international flavour, with many visitors – from Scotland, England Wales and even as far away as Canada and America - taking part in our parades, and many tourists sampling the carnival atmosphere.

“I trust everyone involved - participants, supporters, onlookers and traders - had a wonderful day; whether they were attending their first Twelfth or have been attending for many years.

“While we will take a well-earned rest now, we of course look forward to doing it all over again next year.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandCanada