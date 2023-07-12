Boyne celebrations were held at 18 venues across Northern Ireland, with thousands taking part and a great many more spectating - despite wet weather conditions at times for some.

Mr Stevenson said: “The 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne will be remembered for lots of reasons – not least for extraordinary numbers of people celebrating the largest annual festival in Northern Ireland.

“The weather conditions weren’t entirely favourable for all throughout the day, but the rain could not dampen the spirits of those on parade.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson

“There was an enhanced international flavour, with many visitors – from Scotland, England Wales and even as far away as Canada and America - taking part in our parades, and many tourists sampling the carnival atmosphere.

“I trust everyone involved - participants, supporters, onlookers and traders - had a wonderful day; whether they were attending their first Twelfth or have been attending for many years.