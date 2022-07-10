Thought for the Week: We all need to think about our mortality

Rev David McMillan of the Free Presbyterian Church

When he slumped over in the saddle of his horse James’ men thought that William was dead. But the wound was not serious, and he quickly recovered.

King William’s death did occur nearly 12 years later on March 8, 1702 at Kensington Palace, London. The King enjoyed horse riding, and he had been riding his horse Sorrel in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace, the main Royal residence in London of those times.

It is believed that he fell from his horse after it stumbled in a mole hole. King William took pneumonia, which a few days later resulted in his death, at just 51 years of age. The final words that he uttered was a question? “Can this last long?” He realised that his life would soon be over.

It is interesting that the man that we often see pictured riding on a horse, and who was such a confident horseman, should die as a result of a horse-riding accident. The circumstances of King William’s unexpected death bring a very clear message to us all.

The Bible warns: “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth” (Proverbs 27:1). We think and we hope that we know what tomorrow will bring but the reality is that we don’t know. “Tomorrow for you could be eternity just hidden from your view”. Tomorrow you could be dead and in eternity. An unexpected illness or accident could change your circumstances dramatically, or even end your life.

That aptly sums up what happened to King William. Death can be very sudden and that is something that you need to think about. That might seem morbid, but it is also very profitable and important. Old Testament prophet Moses declared: “O that they were wise, that they understood this, that they would consider their latter end!” (Deuteronomy 32:29).