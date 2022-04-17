Thought for the Week: ‘Witnessing is the whole work, of the whole church’

Rev David McMillan of the Free Presbyterian Church

He intended to develop further his thoughts in more detail on this very important subject, and so he closed the first part with words - ‘To be continued’. But the second part of the missionary’s treatise was never written, because he died suddenly after a short bout of malaria.

Although Alexander Mackay probably never realised it at the time, but the way that he ended the first part of that treatise, resulted in him leaving to the whole Church of Christ a very powerful message. Because it reminds us forcibly that the work of evangelisation is a work that is ‘to be continued’ by every generation of Christians.

Mackay was writing particularly about the Evangelisation of Africa. That was the continent that he knew and loved so deeply. But God intends the work of evangelisation ‘to be continued’ in every continent, and nation across the earth (St Mark 16:15).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the very first verse of the New Testament book of Acts, St Luke stated: “The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach” (Acts 1:1). There is a work that the Lord Jesus began when He was here on earth, but it is not yet completed, and that ministry is to be carried on by the church throughout every succeeding generation of time.

The work of preaching and soul-winning that the Saviour did in His physical body, He wants His spiritual body, the church to continue, until He comes again the second time. When we preach about the Cross work of Christ, we rightly speak of, the finished work of Christ. The great work that He did when He died for our sins, is sufficient and complete (St John 19:30). It never needs to be repeated or added to (Hebrews 10:12). At this Easter time we urge you to trust completely in the Saviour’s finished work for your salvation.