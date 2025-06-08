An Israel flag pictured during the anti-immigration protest in Cork on Saturday. (Photo: Bowling Green Bar on Facebook)

Thousands of people attended two opposing rallies in the heart of Cork city centre on Saturday.

In what organisers called a "National Protest for Ireland", thousands attended an anti-immigration protest at 2pm – just one hour later than a planned pro-Palestine demonstration.

The anti-immigration rally followed on from a similar protest held in Dublin late in April, where tens of thousands shared their concerns over the country’s housing shortages and overburdened public services.

In a post on X, Derek Blighe, former leader of Ireland First, said the demonstration in Cork was “another victory for Ireland”.

Speaking in a video attached to his post on the social media platform, he stated: "What a day out we had yesterday.

“We assembled in Cork yesterday...we marched for Ireland, we marched for Irish people, we marched for the homeland and it was absolutely fantastic.

"We assembled in Grand Parade, we marched to City Hall, we had a piper, we had music, we had fantastic speakers, we had singing and celebrations – that’s what Ireland is all about.”

He continued: “The left were out for a counter-protest. We didn’t even see them or pay any attention. We did our thing and the Garda said everything went off fantastically.

"We had media from Canada, the UK and USA...we aren’t going away and we are going to make Ireland Irish again – you watch this space.”

Waving hundreds of Irish tricolours – which also included the flag of the United States and Israeli – participants held up signs with slogans including “End the Plantation”, “Join the National Party” and “Remigration Now”.

Another sign read: “God we need u now”.

Malachy Steenson, an Irish far-right politician, who was elected to Dublin City Council in 2024, told those at the rally in Cork: "Let me send a very clear message to Micheal Martin (Taoiseach).

"We are not the mongrels. We are thoroughbreds and we will take this nation back from the political class who are beholden to the international world.

"We don't take care what Brussels says. We are going to take this country and run it for the benefit of its people.

"The only thing the political class are capable of and good at in this country are waiting lists and failure."

Meanwhile, a crowd of around 4,000 were in attendance for a pro-Palestine demonstration, which was organised by the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

In what was their 91st rally in the city's Grand Parade, the protest heard from speakers, campaigners and musicians in relation to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Banners read: “Stop the Genocide Now”, “Free Free Palestine” and “No room for racism/fascism”.

There has been a march through Cork every Saturday since the war in the Middle East erupted again in 2023.

A strong Garda presence was in the city but the rallies passed off without any incidents, with just one arrest for an alleged public order offence.