Thousands of people are expected to head to Ballycastle on July 19 and 20 as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series heads to the north coast town.

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch as the World Series reaches the mid-way point of the 2024 season. With three stops completed out of a total of eight, Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) and James Lichtenstein (USA) are out in front after podium finishes in Polignano a Mare, Italy, in round three.

The stop at Ballycastle is being viewed as a pivotal point for those hot on leaders’ heels. Hoping to cause an upset in Ballycastle is British diver Aidan Heslop who was in town last week to preview the event and get a sneak peek of the location.

Heslop, the youngest ever diver to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and the youngest ever to win an event, is in a confident mood ahead of next weekend.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be held in Ballycastle on July 19 and 20

He said: "I’m really excited for the event in Northern Ireland next week. Compared to Italy, conditions will be a bit different but that’s one of the things we have to deal with in Cliff Diving. The colder climate is not so bad when you have some of the views that are here in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t get my parents to come to many events but they are making the trip for this one, and they love this part of the world. I can’t wait for it all to kick off.”

12 male and 12 female divers will take to the 27metre purpose-built platform in the harbour, reaching speeds of 85kmph before they hit the water. Each diver’s skill, timing and form will be assessed by the five judges sitting in the water.

The event is free and no tickets are required. Attendees may watch the spectacle along the beachfront in Ballycastle. Large screens will be positioned in several locations to ensure good visibility at all times.

The public viewing areas will all be standing only. This is a free family event and children can attend accompanied by an adult.