Oasis will perform at Croke Park this Saturday and Sunday night

Tens of thousands of Oasis fans will descend on Ireland’s capital for the first of two sold-out gigs at the country’s largest stadium.

The 90s Britpop superstars will perform to 80,000 people at Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday nights.

After an “in-demand” dynamic pricing model left a poor taste for some fans last year, ticket-holders will roll with it and enjoy the music in temperatures of up to 24C.

Health officials have advised revellers to wear their bucket hats, with high UV levels amid warm and dry sunny spells in Dublin on Saturday.

The band’s first gig in the country since 2009, the Dublin leg of the reunion world tour will hold a special meaning for once-feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The Mancunian brothers have spoken about their ties to Ireland through their Irish-born parents, Peggy and Thomas.

The support acts for the Dublin dates are Richard Ashcroft from The Verve and Cash, formed by John Power after he left The La’s.

The setlist has crowd-pleasing hits such as Cigarettes And Alcohol, Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

Fans have also been treated to favourites including Acquiesce, Some Might Say and Morning Glory – before a Don’t Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova crescendo.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, when Noel quit after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.