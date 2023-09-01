Three extraordinary meetings to take place within police organisations next week to consider the position of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne
Police Superintendents' Association – which represents serving superintendents and chief superintendents within the 49 different UK police forces – will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to consider their next steps after Mr Byrne declared he would not be resigning after a meeting with the Policing Board.
Two days later, on Wednesday, the Police Federation – which represents rank and file officers – will meet.
The following day Nipsa – the trade union representing civilian staff in the PSNI – will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation within the PSNI and if necessary call a vote of no confidence in the Chief Constable.
The meeting will also consider if there is any other member of the PSNI’s senior team who also needs to be scrutinised.
Police Federation chair Liam Kelly was scathing in his criticism of the Chief Constable for considering appealing the outcome of the Judicial Review which he had previously publicly accepted.
He said: “Our members and representatives have already expressed disbelief and anger at the hugely disappointing and unexpected statement from the Chief Constable. He has previously publicly accepted the JR Ruling, but now has gone volte face and is considering appealing it.
"If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point. In effect, he would be appealing against his own actions against his own officers, dragging this matter out both internally and externally.
"This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.
"It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned. I had hoped to refrain from saying anything publicly until the extraordinary meeting. However, such is the outrage that has been expressed by the rank and file, on behalf of the two officers and my colleagues, I feel I have no other option but to call it out – in short I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry."