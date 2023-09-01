Police Superintendents' Association – which represents serving superintendents and chief superintendents within the 49 different UK police forces – will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to consider their next steps after Mr Byrne declared he would not be resigning after a meeting with the Policing Board.

Two days later, on Wednesday, the Police Federation – which represents rank and file officers – will meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day Nipsa – the trade union representing civilian staff in the PSNI – will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation within the PSNI and if necessary call a vote of no confidence in the Chief Constable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Simon Byrne emerges from a meeting with the Policing Board. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

The meeting will also consider if there is any other member of the PSNI’s senior team who also needs to be scrutinised.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly was scathing in his criticism of the Chief Constable for considering appealing the outcome of the Judicial Review which he had previously publicly accepted.

He said: “Our members and representatives have already expressed disbelief and anger at the hugely disappointing and unexpected statement from the Chief Constable. He has previously publicly accepted the JR Ruling, but now has gone volte face and is considering appealing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point. In effect, he would be appealing against his own actions against his own officers, dragging this matter out both internally and externally.

"This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.