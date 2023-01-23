Hare coursing is banned

Officers from the PSNI investigating the suspicious activity in the Glenwherry area of Ballymena yesterday found two dead hairs inside a car at the scene.

PSNI Sergeant Richard McNeill said his officers received a report of potential hare poaching in the Shillanavogy Road area around 12 noon on Sunday.

He said: “When officers arrived at the location, they became aware of an empty blue Vauxhall vehicle that was reported to have been involved in the incident.

“Officers remained at the vehicle until three males returned, who claimed to be out walking their dogs.

“A search of the vehicle was subsequently carried out and two hares were located inside the vehicle and seized by officers.

“The two hares found were unfortunately already dead.”

He said that the three men – aged 26, 27 and 50 – have been interviewed by police and a file is to be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr McNeill said hare coursing is an illegal activity and can cause serious suffering to the hares involved. He said that the PSNI take such crimes very seriously.

Once considered a sport for the nobility, hare coursing was made illegal by the Hunting Act 2004. It usually sees more than one dog set off to chase, catch and usually kill a hare. Gambling is involved on which dog is first to catch the hare, which can reach up to speeds of 45 miles per hour.

“Please be aware that we take these types of reports very seriously, and will work with our partners to address wildlife concerns in local areas,” said Mr McNeill.

“Our enquiries into this investigation are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area yesterday morning just before 12 noon or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 759 of 22/01/2023.