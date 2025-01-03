13-year-old Tiarnán Trainor who has sadly passed away in a quad bike crash in Co Armagh

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old boy who was killed after a quad bike crash in Co Armagh.

In a statement on Friday, the PSNI confirmed that the boy passed away after the collision took place on Low Road, Killeavy, on January 2.

He has been named locally as Tiarnán Trainor.

His school St Paul’s Bessbrook posted the following tribute on Facebook.

It read: “The school community is heartbroken by the news of the death of our esteemed pupil, Tiarnán Trainor RIP.

“Tiarnán was a much loved and popular Year 10 pupil who was recently elected by his peers to serve on the Student Council. Tiarnán had an infectious personality and was well known throughout the school as a lorry fanatic. He took full part in last year’s Ski Trip and enjoyed a number of weeks last summer at Coláiste Mhuire Loch an Iúir in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

“The school oratory will be open tomorrow (Saturday 4 January) and on Sunday from 1.00 – 4.00 pm for any pupil and their family who wishes to come together, to remember Tiarnán and to mourn his loss together. Staff from the school’s Care and Welfare team will be present to support pupils.

“Following the return of pupils to school next week, the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Team, as well as school staff, will be available to help and support pupils at this very sad time.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Tiarnán’s family, to his friends and to everyone who knew him. May the Lord grant rest to his eternal soul. St Paul, pray for him.”

Keep Er Lit for PIPS, which helps to raise money for worthwhile charities through a series of events, paid tribute to a “very mannerly young man”.

A post on Facebook read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of young Tiarnán Trainor, son of one of our founding Keep Er Lit committee members, Jella Louise Campbell.

"During the early days of our fundraising events, Tiarnán was firmly by his mummy's side to help out wherever possible. A well presented and very mannerly young man with a true passion for all things related to trucking.

"We offer our sincere condolences and support to Majella, Conor, their partners Sharon, Scotty and extended family circle and pray they find the strength to get through the dark days ahead.”

A funeral notice reads: “Loved and Cherished son of Conor & Majella Campbell, Conor’s partner Sharon and Majella’s partner Scott. Much loved brother of Aimee and Ellie-Mae. Devoted grandson of Donal & Mary Trainor and Gervase & Teresa Campbell.

“Always loved and missed by his sorrowing parents, their partners, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and wider family circle."

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away.

"The road which was closed has since reopened.

