Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Education Authority's Interim Director of Education, Cynthia Currie, has praised pupils and their parents after GCSE results were released in the Province.

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when grades were expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in all three nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a visit to Strabane Academy, Mrs Currie praised the hard work and dedication of all young people in Strabane Academy and all young people across Northern Ireland receiving their results.

Pictured is pupils Rhys Maxwell, Jonah Browne McSparron, Principal of Strabane Academy, Mr David Hampton, EA Interim Director of Education, Cynthia Currie, pupils Shannon McHugh and Katie Sayers receiving their GCSE results

She said: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work that our young people have invested in over the past two years. Students have worked tremendously hard, and I hope they feel proud of their efforts.

“I wish to also acknowledge the important role of parents, school leaders and all staff across our schools who have guided and supported young people throughout their studies.

“For those who did not achieve the grades they hoped for, I ask them not to be disheartened. There are many options open to them in school, further education, training or employment, and there are many sources of support and guidance out there for them to avail of. I would encourage young people to discuss their options with their teachers.”