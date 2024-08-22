'Today’s results are a testament to the hard work that our young people have invested in over the past two years', says Education Authority's Interim Director of Education
The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.
Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when grades were expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in all three nations.
Speaking at a visit to Strabane Academy, Mrs Currie praised the hard work and dedication of all young people in Strabane Academy and all young people across Northern Ireland receiving their results.
She said: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work that our young people have invested in over the past two years. Students have worked tremendously hard, and I hope they feel proud of their efforts.
“I wish to also acknowledge the important role of parents, school leaders and all staff across our schools who have guided and supported young people throughout their studies.
“For those who did not achieve the grades they hoped for, I ask them not to be disheartened. There are many options open to them in school, further education, training or employment, and there are many sources of support and guidance out there for them to avail of. I would encourage young people to discuss their options with their teachers.”
Mrs Currie speaking directly to young people added: “Each of you have enormous potential and I wish you the very best, whichever pathway you choose for your future.”
