The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021.

Earlier in the week a High Court judge ruled that the PSNI had acted unlawfully in disciplining two officers for their actions in policing the event in February 2021.

Norman Baxter, an ex-Detective Chief Superintendent, writing in today’s News Letter, said: “Attention has been on the dysfunctional decision making process at PSNI headquarters but another disturbing issue has emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is alleged that a very senior officer within minutes of the arrest was directing the constables to abandon their lawful duty of escorting a prisoner to a police station and become an Uber like taxi service, delivering their passenger to the Sinn Fein office. On what legal basis was that direction made?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He commented: “I can recall nothing like that in my three decades in the police.”

Having first accepted the High Court ruling, Mr Byrne then announced he was considering appealing the judge’s verdict.

It is a move that has allowed the PSNI to deflect difficult questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example when asked by the News Letter if Mr Byrne stood over the day book entry from his Deputy Chief Constable that said a threat to withdraw from the Policing Board was issued by Sinn Fein to himself, a spokesperson said: “As the question of an appeal is live, further public commentary around the matter is not appropriate at this stage.”

Yesterday evening DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that a motion of no confidence in the PSNI Chief Constable has been submitted to the Policing Board after Mr Byrne cancelled meetings with both the DUP and Ulster Unionists.