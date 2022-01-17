Tory faultlines on ‘partygate’ erupting into open civil war

A fully fledged Tory Party civil war seems to have erupted, as anger over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Mr Johnson’s premiership.

Six Conservative MPs have called for the prime minister to quit so far, arguing that a change of senior officials would not reverse the “terminal damage” done to Mr Johnson by the allegations.

Former children’s minister Tim Loughton, in a post published on Facebook on Saturday, said: “It is not down to a simple government policy change or a sacking of ministers or officials to put things right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture date: Wednesday January 12, 2022.

“In this case all roads lead back to Downing Street and the person whose name is on the front door.”

Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood said the prime minister must “lead or step aside”, telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”

Backbencher Andrew Bridgen echoed Mr Ellwood as he argued Mr Johnson “has lost the moral authority to lead the country”.

The North West Leicestershire MP confirmed he submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership “some time ago”.

For a leadership contest to be triggered, 54 letters of no confidence in the prime minister have to be submitted by Tory MPs to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, asking for a vote on the Conservative leader’s future.

Sir Graham does not publicly state how many letters he has received, but reports suggest about 20 might have been handed in.

While strong words about Mr Johnson have undoubtedly been said by his own faction, many Tories have come out to promptly and passionately defend him.

Veteran Tory MP Peter Bone told LBC he had found constituents in his Wellingborough seat were “clearly in support of the prime minister”, while former trade secretary Dr Liam Fox – who was sacked by Mr Johnson – said it was the “wrong time” for a change of leader.

Meanwhile, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke said the team in Downing Street were some of the “most dedicated and professional civil servants that you will find”.

The Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland told Tom Swarbrick on LBC: “There is no question in my mind that the team in Downing Street, who are obviously not just senior politicians but also some of the most dedicated and professional civil servants that you will find, are working there in the national interest.