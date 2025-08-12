The names listed on the Creggan Bonfire. (Photo: Creggan Bonfire Facebook page)

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing after the names of former PSNI officer John Caldwell and Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Delargy have appeared on a bonfire in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures on social media show the two names, as well as former loyalist Billy Wright and Kyle Bonnes, who drowned after jumping into the river at Drumahoe in 2010.

Another sign reads “Padraig Delargy Sinn Fein not welcome” after he and fellow Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson called the bonfires at Creggan and in the Bogside as “anti-community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bonfires at both locations are due to be lit on Friday (August 15).

A sign at the Bogside fire reads: “If you support the genocide in Gaza then you’re not welcome at this bonfire”.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said the force are aware of “drawings of crosshairs and names of people, placed on the bonfire in Creggan and of images circulating on social media” and “enquiries are ongoing, and all offences will be investigated accordingly.”

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "The display of names with crosshairs is an attempt to intimidate, which is unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are not the lead agency, we remain committed to working with our partners, including local councils and other public and statutory bodies, as well as community representatives, to address issues linked to bonfires."

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton criticised the use of the names, saying: “It is totally sickening...and to see the names of a now-retired police officer and a young man who tragically drowned, will have an impact on the the family and loved ones who mourn his loss.

"This type of stuff needs to be condemned and emblems or names have no place at a unionist or nationalist bonfire.

"We need to reflect on the fact that bonfires are a part of culture but people are not entitled to write the names of people within their communities on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It isn’t right and needs to called out and utterly condemned.”