Around 300 staff members were involved in the strike and had previously rejected a pay offer in December, with the trade union saying its members were demanding cash payments alongside a consolidated two pay point increase above the national pay offer of 1.75%.

However, an agreement has now been reached which allows NIHE ‘to recommence a number of critical services’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Long said: “We’re pleased that NIPSA and UNITE trades unions have accepted our revised pay offer.

Housing Executive workers have agreed pay offer after striking since September last year.

“This also now brings an end to UNITE’s industrial action and allows us to recommence a number of critical services, in the interests of our tenants and customers.

“We have continuously and proactively engaged with trade unions over recent months in an attempt to find a resolution to both the joint local pay claim and UNITE’s industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provided an amended and improved offer, which includes a cost of living payment of £1,600 for all staff.

“Our lowest paid staff, who are impacted the most by the increased cost of living, will receive an additional £400.

“We’ve been able to offer these terms following confirmation of the 2022/23 budget and our end of year financial year spend.”

A spokesperson confirmed negotiations are taking place at a national level regarding the 2023/24 pay offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIHE’s Pay and Grading Review which would further modernise and improve pay structures, is well advanced.