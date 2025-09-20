Traffic and travel: Disruption expected as Kilrea Bridge to close for safety repairs
The decision follows a recent inspection that revealed vertical and diagonal cracks in a retaining wall at the south-west end of the bridge. Officials said the closure, effective from Saturday, 20 September, is necessary to ensure public safety.
The road is expected to remain closed for several weeks while temporary stabilisation work is carried out. Once complete, the bridge will reopen while a long-term repair plan is developed.
The Department acknowledged that the update will cause disruption and apologise for any inconvenience, adding that the safety of road users remains their top priority.
Diversions are in place, and motorists are urged to follow signs, drive carefully, and allow extra time for journeys.