Robert Russell Bamber, known as Roy, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. (Photo: Funeral Times)

​An elderly man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

​Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Moorfields Road in Ballymena last week.

Police said Robert Russell Bamber, 80, from the Ballymena area, who was known by his family and friends as Roy, sadly died in hospital on Friday.

A death notice reads that Mr Bamber, from the Church Road in Gracehill, was a “much loved husband of Sandra, loving father of Claire, father-in-law of Stacy, devoted grandfather of Chloe (husband Aaron), Lewis, Theo and great grandfather of Harrison.”

It has been confirmed that a funeral service will take place in Henry’s Funeral Parlour in Ballymena on Wednesday (September 24) at 2pm, with interment afterwards at Cullybackey New Cemetery.

The notice adds: “Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, daughter and family circle.

“Gone from our home but not from our hearts.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Bamber on a post published on James Henry Funeral Services Facebook page, which confirmed his death.

Rebecca Fullerton stated: “So sorry to hear the news, Roy was such a lovely man. My thoughts are with Sandra, Claire, Chloe and the whole family.”

A further tribute was left by Colin Moffett, who commented: “So sorry and saddened to hear about Roy. I had him for a neighbour at one time and him and Sandra were lovely people.”

Meanwhile, Les Harkin also offered his condolences, posting: “Sorry to hear this. Roy was a great character...he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Was always full of chat.”

Regarding the tragic accident, Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 7.05pm on Wednesday 10th September it was reported a blue Toyota Aygo, a white Citroen Berlingo and a white Audi A3 were involved in a collision at the Moorfields Road, Ballymena at the junction of the Tully Road.

“Mr Bamber, who was driving the Toyota Aygo, was taken to hospital for his injuries but sadly passed away on Friday 19th September.”