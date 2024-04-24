The body of Jonathan Creswell has been found who was accused of the rape and murder of Katie Simpson

Jonathan Creswell, 36, denied the rape and murder of Katie Simpson, 21.

Ms Simpson, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August, 3 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial involving Creswell started at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, this week.

Creswell had been granted bail and was attending hearings.

However the trial came to an end on Wednesday following the sudden death of Creswell.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Police attended the sudden death of a man at an address in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry this morning, April 24," they said.