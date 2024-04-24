Trial ends after man accused of murdering young showjumper Katie Simpson is found dead as police say they are not treating his passing as suspicious
Jonathan Creswell, 36, denied the rape and murder of Katie Simpson, 21.
Ms Simpson, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August, 3 2020.
The trial involving Creswell started at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, this week.
Creswell had been granted bail and was attending hearings.
However the trial came to an end on Wednesday following the sudden death of Creswell.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
"Police attended the sudden death of a man at an address in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry this morning, April 24," they said.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious."
