News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tributes are paid to the News Letter journalist Henry McDonald at his favourite football teams Cliftonville and Everton

Both Everton and Cliftonville football clubs have paid tribute to the News Letter political editor Henry McDonald, who died last weekend.

By The Newsroom
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 1:08am

Henry, 57, was a passionate follower of the two teams, who on Saturday repaid that affection.

At Solitude in North Belfast, there was a minute’s applause for the much loved journalist before the Danske Bank Premiership match against Glentoran, which Cliftonville won 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Goodison Park in Liverpool, an image of Henry was beamed up on the big screen at half-time during the English Premiere League game against Aston Villa, which the visitors won 2-0.

Most Popular

Henry, who grew up in Belfast, was a devoted Everton fan and had supported Cliftonville since the 1970s. He recounted some of his experiences in his memoir ‘Colours’.

After his death, the club said: “Cliftonville Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of long-time supporter Henry McDonald.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A respected journalist and author of some repute, Henry was a regular face at Solitude across many decades and, indeed, did not let his recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

A minute's applause for the late News Letter political editor Henry McDonald, a devoted Cliftonville who died last Sunday, before Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership game against Glentoran at Solitude in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Also on Saturday afternoon, Henry’s body was removed from O’Kane’s funeral home in Donegall Street to his house in the Markets are of the city centre, where a wake was held.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Henry McDonald supporting his beloved Reds on matchday
EvertonCliftonvilleAston VillaGlentoranPremiership