Mr Simpson was the longest serving contributor to the Belfast Telegraph, where he wrote articles for the paper and sister magazine Ulster Business.

Furthermore, he had been a senior lecturer in economics at Queen's University and was widely known for his expert analysis on the economy across all media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other involvement saw Mr Simpson being a former chair of the Probation Board and the Eastern Health and Social Services Board.

John Simpson, who sadly passed away at the age of 90.

He leaves behind two daughters, Joanne and Susan, as well as two grandsons following his passing at Antrim Area Hospital.

Eoin Brannigan, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life editor-in-chief, said: “I was very sad to hear about John’s death. I had the pleasure of sitting with him at one of our Top 100 events and found him fascinating company with plenty of stories to keep all within earshot entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His knowledge of business, local and international, was second to none, and the respect in which he was held was clear. My condolences to his daughters and grandsons.”

Belfast Telegraph Business Editor Margaret Canning said: “John made a huge contribution to our coverage and we will truly miss him.

"He kept a watchful eye on companies’ performance, public spending and economic trends. The breadth of his knowledge was and still is unmatched.

"He was always utterly impartial and independent-minded, and that ensured he had the ear of many influential people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John was always ready to provide a comment on the economy and company results to us. It didn’t matter how much or how little you knew about the subject you were calling him about –he was always so obliging and treated everyone equally.

"He was consistently good-humoured, and when you call him up with a query and asked how he was, he would always quip ‘I’m awake!’

"True to his unflagging work ethic, John was concerned about his deadlines right up until the end. We’ll miss him hugely."

John Mulgrew, Editor of Ulster Business, added: “It was clear he had a bank and wealth of knowledge which made him a great inquisitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also never afraid of speaking his mind, or asking the tough questions as and when they were required – bringing a wide and expansive level of knowledge to the table. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Politicians were also quick to pass their condolences as former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster tweeted: "So very sorry to hear about John Simpson’s passing. I really enjoyed talking to him especially when I was Enterprise minister. A mine of information especially on energy policy. Deepest sympathy to John’s family."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote on Twitter: “I met John many times on the margins of debating panels and admired his love for Northern Ireland, his ideas about our public services and tremendous grasp of economics. We will be remembering his family and colleagues in prayer as they grieve his sad loss.”