Tributes paid to "a much loved and respected member of staff" who tragically dies in serious incident in Co Tyrone
He has been named by the Education Authority as Paul Corrigan.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of one of our colleagues, Paul Corrigan, following a serious incident at St Mary’s Primary School in Killyclogher this morning (July 3).
“Paul was a highly valued and dedicated member of our Facilities Management Service for over 30 years, working as a Building Supervisor and member of the Grounds Maintenance Team.
"He was a much loved and respected member of staff within the Education Authority, and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.”
The police and other emergency services were tasked to the scene early on Thursday morning.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a report at 8.54am regarding the incident.
A spokesperson added: "NIAS dispatched one emergency ambulance crew and the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.
“No one was taken from the scene."
One appliance from Omagh Fire Station was tasked to the scene before leaving at 10.08am.
The police have said the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed.
In a brief statement, HSENI said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Omagh area and inspectors are attending the scene to make enquiries.”
