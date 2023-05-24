Tributes paid to Roger Anderson - award-winning writer and producer from Portstewart who died suddenly

Portstewart man Mr Anderson died suddenly on Monday with his local football club among the first to pay tribute.

Coleraine FC said: “A talented writer and producer, Roger will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anderson family circle at this time.”

After making his start in journalism with the Coleraine Times and Coleraine Chronicle, Mr Anderson – a former British Weekly Sports Writer of the Year and Northern Ireland Sports Journalist of the Year – went on to spend a decade working for BBC Northern Ireland, specialising in live sport and documentaries.

In 2006 he was the producer on ‘We’re Not Brazil...’ which was the winner of The Royal Television Society Award for Best Regional Documentary.

Mr Anderson, who also held the role of Irish sport columnist for the Mail on Sunday, was the ghostwriter for former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg’s book ‘Harry’s Game’ and Jackie Fullerton’s autobiography ‘My Way’. In addition he wrote a boxing book called ‘The Fighting Irish’.

BBC Spotlight journalist Mandy McAuley said: “Incredibly sad news. I started out at the Coleraine Times when Roger worked there. A talented and decent man. Thoughts with his family and loved ones.

Songwriter Anthony Toner said: “Struggling a bit with this one. A close friend from my old local newspaper days, a big talent and someone I shared a lot of time and discussion with – we analysed everything from Tom Wolfe to Joey Dunlop via Miles Davis.”

Mr Anderson had recently been fundraising for the Hummingbird Project NI, a mental health charity based in Portstewart.

The charity said: "Everyone in The Hummingbird Project is devastated by the passing of Roger Anderson. Roger was a passionate advocate and fundraiser of ours.

"He wanted to raise awareness of mental health issues and opened up his own struggles to the world, to show that anyone – talented, articulate, professional and surrounded by love – can battle with mental ill health.

"It was this hard fought battle that took Roger from the world. We have to keep going, redouble our efforts, because Roger wanted us to reach people earlier, start the conversation around how each person can stay well, so that mental ill-health does not get the chance to bed in, deplete your resources and put your life and hopefulness at risk.

"We are honoured to take up this challenge and be the Anderson family's choice as the organisation to donate to in Roger's name. We will continue to be there for the family and the local community in whatever way we can.”

Mr Anderson’s death notice described him as “a dearly loved husband, father and brother”.

His funeral service is on Friday at 2pm at Wades Funeral Home followed by interment in Aghadowey Presbyterian Churchyard.