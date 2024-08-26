Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76

The chairman of London Northern Ireland Supporters' Club has passed on his sympathies to the family and friends of former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson, who passed away today at the age of 76.

A statement on Eriksson's official website confirmed he died on Monday morning, surrounded by his family.

In January, he had revealed he had "best case a year" to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Eriksson was the first foreign manager of the English national side from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments in succession, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006.

The Swede was in charge when Northern Ireland stunned England at Windsor Park as David Healy’s goal earned a 1-0 win in September 2005.

London NISC chairman Neal Anderson said he was "sorry to hear" of Mr Eriksson's passing and that the England chief came in from some "disrespectful" criticism after the shock loss to Lawrie Sanchez's side.

"I was sorry to hear of Sven-Goran Eriksson's passing today," he said.

"For me, when I hear Sven's name I think of THAT England game at Windsor Park in September 2005 when Lawrie Sanchez's whole squad put in a tremendous performance to not only keep the mighty and star-studded England at bay, but to beat them thanks to David Healy's fabulous goal.

"The big London NISC banner appears in the goal and celebration footage - it still makes me proud.

"I was in the Kop and it's a moment I'll never forget ending up several rows away celebrating so much! Beckham making the gracious effort to applaud the NI fans at the end sticks in my mind.

"I also remember Sven got some hammering in the English press with them saying it was the death of English football. A bit disrespectful to him, but also to a Northern Ireland team who played their socks off and fans who sang their hearts out to beat some of the world's best players fair and square."

Northern Ireland national team posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Sven-Göran Eriksson. Condolences to his loved ones at this time.

"Rest in peace, Sven.”

David Beckham said he would be “forever grateful” to a “true gentleman” after he wore the captain’s armband throughout Eriksson’s reign as England boss.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio paid described Eriksson as her “ex-husband” though the pair had not previously been thought to have been married.