Tributes to Bishop Liam MacDaid, former Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher with 'huge pastoral heart'

The 78-year-old from Bundoran in Co Donegal was Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher from 2010 until his retirement due to ill health in 2016.

Right Reverend Ian Ellis, Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, said: “On behalf of the Church of Ireland Diocese of Clogher, I wish to extend to Bishop Larry Duffy, the clergy, and people of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Clogher our heartfelt sympathy upon the death of Bishop Liam MacDaid, their former bishop.

"As someone who had spent his entire ministry in the Diocese of Clogher, Bishop Liam was so well known and highly respected in the wider community.

Former Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher Liam MacDaid. Photo: Rory Geary

"News of his death has come as a great shock especially to his family and we hold them and his close friends and colleagues in our prayers at this time. May they know the consolation of the loving care of the Good Shepherd at this difficult time.”

Archbishop John McDowell, a former Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, commented: “My own service as the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher coincided almost exactly with that of Bishop Liam’s episcopal service.

"The big difference was that Liam was a native of the diocese, had been a pupil at the Diocesan College in Monaghan, and had served his entire priestly ministry in Clogher. He knew everything, I knew very little.

“So, it was my good fortune that Bishop Liam was prepared to share the riches of his knowledge and experience with me as we worked together in many ways. Anyone who knew him will attest to his quiet wisdom and unobtrusive manner; the word in season was his métier.