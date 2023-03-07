Troubles victims take part in Stormont event ahead of International Victims’ Day

Hosted by TUV leader Jim Allister, the event in the Senate Chamber at Stormont began at 11am with a minute of silence in memory of victims.

First to speak was Tanya Williams-Powell, one of the granddaughters of Thomas Niedermayer, who in 1973 was abducted from his home by the IRA. He was murdered and his body secretly buried and it was to be seven years before his remains were discovered.

Next Mary Hornsey read poetry she has written in tribute to her son Paul who was murdered in 1979 along with Lord Mountbatten in a PIRA explosion onboard the boat they were in.​​​​

