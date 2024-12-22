Concerns about policy on transgender prisons have been raised

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has raised concerns about the possibility of trans prisoners being housed in women’s jails calling it "a serious challenge to female safety."

He made the comments after a transgender woman detained on charges of threatening to kill her neighbour won a landmark High Court battle to be detained at Northern Ireland's only female prison at Hydebank Wood.

63-year-old Michelle James was moved to Hydebank Wood on Thursday after previously being detained at Maghaberry Prison.

A judge heard how the decision was made after the Department of Justice conceded the application based on a lack of policy for transgender individuals held in custody.

James has since been granted bail to return to her home address at Main Road, Cloughey in County Down.

Mr Gaston outlined how he brought up the topic of biological born men being able to access women only prisons in the Assembly back in September.

He added: “Now we discover that the Department of Justice has conceded the challenge brought by a biological man to be held in Hydebank Wood because the Department had no clear policy on the issue.

“Presumably a similar challenge could be mounted by rapists as well.

“Such a situation was - as my question three months ago illustrates - entirely predictable. How can the Executive claim to be concerned about violence against women when they fail to have a policy to prevent a man facing charges of threats to kill from being detained in our only female prison?

“Indeed, what is the point of having a female prison if we now face the prospect of men being detained in it as well?

“This is not a case of woke politics but a serious challenge to female safety.”

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly said the Justice Minister needs to immediately put in place a common sense policy.

She commented: “This case has highlighted a shocking policy gap within the Justice system that Naomi Long needs to address immediately.