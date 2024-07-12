The county Antrim village is one of 18 venues hosting processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Braid Twelfth of July is being held in Broughshane for the second year in a row.

The parade, which featured two sets of Lambeg Drums and nine bands, started at Beechvale, Broughshane at noon. It then made its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it turned back and returnws along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the Community Centre, which provides the demonstration field.