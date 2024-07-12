Twelfth 2024: Crowds line the streets of Broughshane as the Twelfth of July demonstration is held in the village

By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:39 BST
Young and old came out to celebrate the 12th on the streets of Broughshane today.

The county Antrim village is one of 18 venues hosting processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Braid Twelfth of July is being held in Broughshane for the second year in a row.

The parade, which featured two sets of Lambeg Drums and nine bands, started at Beechvale, Broughshane at noon. It then made its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it turned back and returnws along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the Community Centre, which provides the demonstration field.

Following the platform proceedings, the parade reformed at 4pm to return to Beechvale.

The sound of music on the streets of Broughshane for the Twelfth of July

1. Braid celebrations

The sound of music on the streets of Broughshane for the Twelfth of July Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Brethern on the march during the Twelfth of July demonstration in Broughshane

2. On foot

Brethern on the march during the Twelfth of July demonstration in Broughshane Photo: McAuley Multimedia

The McGill, Patterson and Kirk families at the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane

3. Family affair

The McGill, Patterson and Kirk families at the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A band member is full of concentration during the Braid demonstration in Broughshane

4. Beating the drum

A band member is full of concentration during the Braid demonstration in Broughshane Photo: McAuley Multimedia

