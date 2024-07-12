Mr Benn was full of smiles and met with local dignitaries and he enjoyed a cup of tea with local Orangemen.
Out on the streets, Mr Benn spoke with those who were in attendance for the parade and was accompanied by Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State.
He also met with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in Belfast where he was briefed on the policing operation.
1. Looking on
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn watches the annual Twelfth July parade in Irvinestown, county Fermanagh Photo: Kelvin Boyes
2. Double up
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State pictured in Irvinestown, county Fermanagh for the annual Twelfth of July demonstration Photo: Kelvin Boyes
3. Press duties
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State speak to the media Photo: Kelvin Boyes
4. Shaking hands
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn shakes the hand of a member of the public during the Twelfth of July demonstrations in Irvinestown, county Fermanagh Photo: Kelvin Boyes
