Twelfth 2024: Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn attends Twelfth of July celebrations in Irvinestown

By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:07 BST
New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn visited a Twelfth demonstration at Irvinestown, county Fermanagh.

Mr Benn was full of smiles and met with local dignitaries and he enjoyed a cup of tea with local Orangemen.

Out on the streets, Mr Benn spoke with those who were in attendance for the parade and was accompanied by Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State.

He also met with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in Belfast where he was briefed on the policing operation.

