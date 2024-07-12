Mr Benn was full of smiles and met with local dignitaries and he enjoyed a cup of tea with local Orangemen.

Out on the streets, Mr Benn spoke with those who were in attendance for the parade and was accompanied by Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State.

He also met with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in Belfast where he was briefed on the policing operation.

