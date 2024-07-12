Twelfth 2024: Pictures from North Antrim's Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills

By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:58 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 20:44 BST
The annual North Antrim demonstration this year was hosted by Cloughmills District LOL No.14 in the village of Cloughmills.

The other North Antrim districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin joined with their Cloughmills brethren to commemorate the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The 43 lodges on parade were accompanied by 29 bands, with lambegs also a feature at this demonstration.

John Rodgers of Giant's Causeway LOL 1195 pictured in Cloughmills

1. On foot

John Rodgers of Giant's Causeway LOL 1195 pictured in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Drumaheagles Young Defenders on parade at the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations in Cloughmills

2. Sound of the flute

Drumaheagles Young Defenders on parade at the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
People of all ages enjoying the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills

3. Enjoying the craic

People of all ages enjoying the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Dunaghy Accordion Band pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills

4. Accordions

Dunaghy Accordion Band pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CloughmillsBushmills
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice