The other North Antrim districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin joined with their Cloughmills brethren to commemorate the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
The 43 lodges on parade were accompanied by 29 bands, with lambegs also a feature at this demonstration.
1. On foot
John Rodgers of Giant's Causeway LOL 1195 pictured in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Sound of the flute
Drumaheagles Young Defenders on parade at the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Enjoying the craic
People of all ages enjoying the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. Accordions
Dunaghy Accordion Band pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills Photo: McAuley Multimedia
