Twelfth: Gavin Robinson joins his Orange lodge to walk the full distance to the Belfast field and back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said that he is walking the full eight-mile round trip of today’s main Belfast Orange Parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Robinson said that East Belfast is leading the Orange parade this year, and that at the start of the march he joined the district lodge at the very front of the procession.

Then, after the cenotaph wreath-laying ceremony, he re-joined his lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson, who won re-election to his East Belfast constituency last week with an increased majority, said that he would be in London next week for the king’s speech.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaks to the News Letter outside Belfast City Hall, waiting for his East Belfast lodge, having joined the overall Belfast district lodge for the wreath-laying ceremony on Friday July 12 2024. Pic by Ben Lowry

The vast Orange parade left Carlisle Circus at 10am on its long four-mile walk to the Field in south Belfast.

Crowds applauded the procession as it made its way to Belfast City Hall for a remembrance service to honour those who died in the world wars and in service of their country.