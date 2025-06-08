Two elderly men have been taken to hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone

The driver of a silver Range Rover, a man aged in his 80s, and the passenger, who was a man in his 90s, were treated for their injuries following the incident in Clogher.

Police said one car was involved in the incident on Saturday afternoon.

"We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Saturday 7th June of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area," a spokesperson said.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and medical assistance was provided at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Our investigation is under way to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the collision.