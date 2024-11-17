Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have arrested two men following a report of an assault in Belcoo in Co Fermanagh on Saturday (November 16).

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Shortly after 12:10pm, it was reported that a man was located in premises in the Main Street area of Belcoo with injuries including a cut above his eye, and part of his ear missing.

“The man reported that he had been assaulted by two men. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Officers subsequently arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour, and a second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.