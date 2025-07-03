Two men arrested as police locate stun gun in a car in Craigavon

Two men have been arrested by police following a search of a car in Craigavon
Two men have been arrested after officers found a stun gun inside a vehicle in Craigavon.

It comes after officers on patrol in the Knockmenagh Road area at around 1.50am this morning (June 3) noted a vehicle which they found suspicious.

Upon stopping and searching the car, the stun gun was discovered inside.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, and the car was seized for further examination.

Follow up searches were also carried out at addresses in Armagh this afternoon.

Both men – aged 22 and 33 - remain in police custody at present

Police enquiries are ongoing.

