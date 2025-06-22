Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at the Beechfield Manor area of Aghalee, Co Antrim

In a statement, police say that sometime between 1:20am and shortly after 1:50am on Sunday, June 22, it was reported that two vehicles had been set alight outside a property in the area.

The vehicles were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a nearby property and garage following the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.