By Johnny McNabb

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at the Beechfield Manor area of Aghalee, Co. Antrim.

In a statement, police say that sometime between 1:20am and shortly after 1:50am on Sunday, June 22, it was reported that two vehicles had been set alight outside a property in the area.

The vehicles were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a nearby property and garage following the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 149 22/06/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

