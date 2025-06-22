Two vehicles 'completely destroyed' as PSNI probe arson report in Co. Antrim
In a statement, police say that sometime between 1:20am and shortly after 1:50am on Sunday, June 22, it was reported that two vehicles had been set alight outside a property in the area.
The vehicles were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a nearby property and garage following the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.
Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.
Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.