UK could suspend Northern Ireland Protocol to safeguard peace, says Frost

Lord David Frost, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Monday October 4, 2021.

In a keynote speech in Lisbon, Lord Frost said the protocol, agreed with the EU as part of the UK’s divorce settlement, was not working and that fundamental change was necessary if it was to survive.

He said that the UK was prepared to trigger Article 16 of the protocol – which allows either side to effectively override large parts of the agreement – if that could not be achieved.

“It is this Government, the UK Government, that governs Northern Ireland as it does the rest of the UK,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Northern Ireland is not EU territory. It is our responsibility to safeguard peace and prosperity and that may include using Article 16 if necessary.